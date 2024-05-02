Swiss national science foundation funded over 5,000 projects in 2023

A further CHF235 million of bridging funding was provided due to the exclusion of Swiss researchers from the European Union’s Horizon funding programme. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

In 2023, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) provided a total of CHF961 million ($1.1 billion) in funding for research projects.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

A further CHF235 million of bridging funding was also provided due to the exclusion of Swiss researchers from the European Union’s (EU) Horizon funding programme.

A total of 5,500 SNSF-funded research projects were underway at the end of 2023, the organisation said on Thursday. Around 21,000 researchers were involved in them, 39.7% of whom were women.

+ More: planned education and research cuts spark concern

Last year, the SNSF also approved grants for 1,800 new research projects. According to the foundation, the demand for funding was higher than the available budget. As a result, it was not possible to fund all projects submitted that deserved funding due to their quality and importance.

Most projects approved last several years, and range across all scientific disciplines.

In 2023, SNSF-approved projects included one aiming to develop measures to tackle bullying and mental health issues in schools; another to research the effects of a new, more precise form of radiation on cancer cells; and another to investigate pollution caused by nitrogen.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe