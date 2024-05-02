Swiss national science foundation funded over 5,000 projects in 2023

Last year, the SNSF also approved grants for 1,800 new research projects. According to the foundation, the demand for funding was higher than the available budget. As a result, it was not possible to fund all projects submitted that deserved funding due to their quality and importance.
Most projects approved last several years, and range across all scientific disciplines.
In 2023, SNSF-approved projects included one aiming to develop measures to tackle bullying and mental health issues in schools; another to research the effects of a new, more precise form of radiation on cancer cells; and another to investigate pollution caused by nitrogen.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
