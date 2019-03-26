This content was published on March 26, 2019 11:00 AM

An initiative to freeze construction zones failed to win enough votes last month. (© Keystone / Eq Images / Moritz Hager)

Four environment organisations have launched two initiatives: one to protect biodiversity and the other to stop the spread of built-up areas.

On Tuesday, Pro Natura, BirdLife Switzerland, the Swiss Heritage Society and the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Protection and Development launched the initiatives as they felt parliament had weakened regulations on protecting natural heritage.

According to the NGOs, more than 2,000 new buildings were constructed last year outside designated building zones, 400 of them for housing. They state that the second phase of the revision of the Planning Act presented by the government at the end of last year does not go far enough. The landscape initiative wants clear rules on construction outside designated building areas.

The biodiversity initiative calls on the federal government and the cantons to preserve and increase biodiversity in Switzerland. The initiators want a guarantee on the money and land needed to maintain biodiversity. According to the initiators, the government's biodiversity action plan has serious shortcomings. The plan’s initial implementation phase – 2017 to 2023 – includes measures such as maintaining and rehabilitating existing protected areas as well as creating new forest reserves.

Supporters of the initiative have until September 26, 2020 to collect 100,000 signatures to put the initiatives to vote.

