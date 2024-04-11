Switzerland has highest concentration of top degree programmes

ETH Zurich came top in three subjects while EHL Hospitality Business School also defended its top spot for hospitality. KEYSTONE

Switzerland has the highest concentration of top study programmes in the world, according to an annual ranking published by British higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Published on Wednesday, the ranking placed the federal technology institute ETH Zurich top in three subjects: earth and marine sciences, geophysics and geology. The EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne also defended its top spot for hospitality.

Although there are overall more top-ranked degree programmes in the UK and the US, Switzerland has the highest concentration (2%) of top-ranked degree programmes in the world, QS said.

Reputation and productivity

A total of 16,400 academic programmes across more than 1,500 universities worldwide were included in the ranking, which is based on four indicators.

Firstly, academics assess the reputation of nominated departments at various universities. Secondly, employers provide an appraisal of the graduates. In addition, QS assesses the productivity of researchers and how often their studies were cited.

The various indicators are weighted differently depending on the subject.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

