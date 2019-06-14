This content was published on June 14, 2019 12:04 PM

Many women in Switzerland are frustrated at the slow pace of change. (© Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

Women across Switzerland are taking to the streets on Friday in a historic strike demanding equal treatment and conditions compared with their male counterparts.

The protests organised by trade unions come almost three decades after a 1991 strike, when women demanded that a constitutional article on equality of the sexes be translated into concrete legislation.

Still now, women say, unequal treatment persists – including lower pay (women on average earn 20% less than men), professional and other condescension, and societal glass ceilings.

And although the climactic demonstrations – which are expecting big turnouts – are happening in Swiss cities later on Friday afternoon/evening, events and demonstrations have been taking place across the country since the morning.

Church bells tolled at 11.00 to mark the official beginning of the strike in several cities and towns; in Lausanne, women gathered during the night for a symbolic burning of objects such as bras and ties; in Zurich, a giant sculpture of a clitoris was paraded across the city.

Protestors in Lausanne burning symbolic objects in the (very) early hours of Friday. (© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

Meanwhile in the capital Bern, parliament interrupted its session for 15 minutes. Several government members have also been active, including interior minister Alain Berset, who released a silent video to highlight the problems faced by women in Switzerland.

A large demonstration is planned on the square in front of parliament later in the day.

Although called a “strike”, many women have been concerned about neglecting their workplaces in a country where such strike action is rare. Symbolically, demonstrators have called for women to finish work at 15.24 on Friday afternoon, a time reflecting the 20% wage disparity with men.

Many women – and men, who are in support of the movement – are wearing fuchsia purple clothing on Friday, the symbolic colour of the event.

