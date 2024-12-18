Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

On the world stage, Switzerland is seen in any number of ways: a neutral country, promoter of peace, and defender of human rights. But not all information circulating about Switzerland’s relations with other countries or institutions is accurate or well understood – and we’d like to clear that up for you.

Russia, for example, has claimed that, by adopting European Union sanctions against the Kremlin, Switzerland had “breached its neutrality for the first time since 1815”. In fact, Switzerland has imposed EU or UN sanctions many times over the years.

Have you come across similar misconceptions or claims about Switzerland’s role in the world that you’d like us to fact check? Are you aware of any misunderstandings about Swiss foreign policy that we can clarify?

Share your thoughts in the comments below, and we may feature these ideas in a future article.