SWISS flights to skirt Iranian airspace

A SWISS flight taking off from Zurich, January 2024. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has decided to temporarily avoid flying through Iranian airspace due to escalating tensions in the region.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has decided to temporarily avoid flying through Iranian airspace due to escalating tensions in the region.

The airline decided on Friday evening to reroute various flights, it confirmed to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday.

According to SWISS, the affected flights will take up to 90 minutes longer as a result.

Connections to and from Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Delhi and Mumbai are impacted, it said. The decision will apply until April 18. SWISS said it will also avoid Israeli and Lebanese airspace at night on these routes during the period in question.

Other flight companies such as Austrian Airlines, Qantas, and SWISS parent company Lufthansa had previously decided to temporarily avoid Iranian airspace.

+ From 2023: Swiss government under pressure to toughen stance on Iran

Geopolitical tensions

The situation in the Middle East has worsened again since a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. Sixteen people, including two generals from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, were killed during the strike. Since then, Iran has repeatedly threatened Israel with retaliation.

The Swiss foreign ministry has advised against travelling to Iran: the development of the situation is uncertain and a significant deterioration in the security conditions in the region is possible at any time, according to the ministry’s website.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe