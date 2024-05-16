Swiss president condemns attack on Slovakian PM

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Keystone

Swiss President Viola Amherd has expressed her “deep shock” at the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland condemns all acts of violence, she said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

External Content I am deeply shocked by the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico today. Switzerland condemns all acts of violence. In these troubled times, we must do our best to protect democracy. We send our support to the Prime Minister, his family and the people of Slovakia. — Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) May 15, 2024 External link

“In these troubled times, we must do our best to protect democracy,” said Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and is in Berlin until Thursday.

Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The attacker has been arrested and the Slovakian government has said a political motive is suspected.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe