Swiss president condemns attack on Slovakian PM
Swiss President Viola Amherd has expressed her “deep shock” at the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.
Switzerland condemns all acts of violence, she said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
I am deeply shocked by the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico today. Switzerland condemns all acts of violence. In these troubled times, we must do our best to protect democracy. We send our support to the Prime Minister, his family and the people of Slovakia.— Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) May 15, 2024External link
“In these troubled times, we must do our best to protect democracy,” said Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and is in Berlin until Thursday.
Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The attacker has been arrested and the Slovakian government has said a political motive is suspected.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.