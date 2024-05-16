Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss president condemns attack on Slovakian PM

Rescue workers in orange uniforms wheel Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, covered by a white sheet, into a hospital building on a stretcher.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Keystone

Swiss President Viola Amherd has expressed her “deep shock” at the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.   

Switzerland condemns all acts of violence, she said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“In these troubled times, we must do our best to protect democracy,” said Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, and is in Berlin until Thursday. 

Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The attacker has been arrested and the Slovakian government has said a political motive is suspected.

