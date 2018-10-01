The automatic exchange of information between Switzerland and the European Union came into effect on Monday. Owning property abroad without declaring it will no longer be possible.
The deadline of September 30 ended the possibility of coming forward voluntarily, reported Swiss public televisionexternal link, RTS, on Sunday. For latecomers who have assets outside Switzerland and who failed to declare them, doing so now can no longer be considered voluntary.
In this process, the data providers are the partner states. They had until Sunday to send notifications to the Federal Tax Administration (FTA). From Monday, the FTA will make them available to the cantonal tax authorities.
The cantons will then process the notifications and check whether the taxpayers have declared their accounts based abroad. If this is the case, there will be no consequence. In the case of shortcomings, however, individuals should expect an additional tax assessment and criminal proceedings.
Since the implementation of a Swiss tax amnesty programme in 2010, more than 90,000 tax dodgers have voluntarily announced their untaxed wealth to authorities, swissinfo.ch reported earlier this year. The law allowed individuals to avoid paying penalties on undeclared assets if they come forward themselves, although they still must pay back taxes and interest.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.