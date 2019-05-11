Navigation

Freedom for swiss Felines Playing cats and ladders in Switzerland

Cats climbing the cat ladders erected on the façade of a house in Bern

Zigzagged slats along the wall of the house reaching a length that allows the cat to go to the second floor. A kind of fence protects the cat in the upper area from the fall. 

Three story house with a cat ladder coming from the top floor.

A cat-ladder has many subdivisions reaching to the second floor. 

A cat sits poised at the top of its ladder

Cat stairs with a dwelling place for the cat and possibly other animals. Here is also cat food ready.

A zig-zag cat ladder extending from the top floor of a house.

A ladder reaching to the third floor. One of the highest ladders seen in Bern.

A cat ladder from above the main doorway to a house.

Mailboxes are used as a support to extend a ladder to the threshold.

A zig zag model cat ladder model.

Grapevines help support the cat ladder, the vine attached to the façade are not affected.

Cat ladder combi

Left: The model of the so-called 'simple chicken ladder' is used here to gain height.
Right: A spiral staircase.

An extended ziga cat ladder from a first floor balcony to then garden.

This model can be folded up or taken away at any time.

Cat ladder connecting a balcony to a tree.

The pet cat living here can climb from the tree to the cat ladder and from there to the balcony.


Cat ladder from the second floor at the side of a modern housing block.

Cat ladder from the second floor at the side of a modern housing block.

Cat ladder from the attic of a house in Bern

The cat must climb upwards, over several roofs, using two cat ladders.


Gallery about cat ladders

One in three Swiss households has a cat. So it's no surprise that the Alpine nation's cat lovers go to extremes to make the lives of their feline best friends more enjoyable. One photographer has documented a peculiar widespread effort to help cats get out and about, no matter how high up they live: cat ladders.

These private gangways for cats are usually attached to building façades or drain pipes, allowing cats to traverse the often dizzying heights of Swiss apartment blocks. This allows them both access to the outdoors and the comfort of food and lodgings. Some ladders are more elaborate than others, as we can see in this selection of pictures taken from the book, ‘Swiss Cat Ladders’external link. While the apparatus exists in other European countries, cat ladders seem to have a high concentration in Swiss cities and villages; they’re not just popular as household pets, farmers also use them to catch mice and other rodents.

A cat’s right to roam

Fabian Gloor, responsible for tenancy law at the Swiss Tenants' Association explains that renters need permission before they go to the expense of installing a ladder leading up to their apartment windows. Cat ladders that stretch beyond their own balcony are forbidden without the consent of the property owner. If a building is listed, permission would be needed from the landlord and the local department for listed buildings.

A cat net, which acts like a net curtain around the balcony to keep house cats safe, can be put up without asking for permission, but many landlords don’t allow them – and this might be stipulated in the lease or in the house rules. For the ban on netting to have legal force, the owner would have to give a good reason, such as the building having important historical significance.

Cat facts

Switzerland has a feline population of 1.6 million.

Calculations put a Swiss cat’s average life expectancy at 15 years. The typical household expenditure on a cat amounts to around CHF 20,000. This is without potential vet bills due to accidents and illness.

Veterinary costsexternal link can be high for cats, amounting to more than CHF 1,000 during its lifetime. A tooth infection, for example, could set a caring pet owner back CHF 500 – 1,000, whereas a broken cat bone could add up to CHF 2,700 in vet bills.

