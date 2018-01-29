This content was published on January 29, 2018 10:48 AM Jan 29, 2018 - 10:48

Patricia Kopatchinskaja - a powerhouse of a player.

(YouTube)

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who won a Grammy on Sunday for best chamber music in a small ensemble performance, immigrated to Switzerland when she was 21.



Kopatchinskajaexternal link took home the coveted award along with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestraexternal link for "Death and The Maiden".

fiddler concert concert Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Last year the violinist won the Swiss Music Prizeexternal link. Born in 1977 in Moldova, she came to the Swiss capital 20 years ago to complete her music studies. From September 2019, she will be artistic director of the chamber orchestra, Camerata Bern.

Grégoire Maret

Harmonica musician Grégoire Maretexternal link from Geneva went away from the Grammys empty handed. As guest soloist with the American big band, Chuck Owen und The Jazz Surge he was up for an award in four categories.

"The Gospel" at Montreux Jazz Festival Mundharmonika-Spieler Gregoire Maret Gregoire Maret & The Jazz Surge: "The Gospel" at Montreux Jazz

Kopatchinskaja's Grammy was Switzerland's fourth:

In 1987 harp player Andreas Vollenweider was honoured with an award, and three years later it was the turn of music ethnologist, Marcel Cellier. The Swiss-Liechtenstein producer came away with a Grammy in 2016.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line