Helmet-wearing cyclists set to cash in

March 1, 2000

The Swiss office for the prevention of accidents is to give 20 francs to anyone buying a new cycling helmet.

The office has launched a campaign, under the slogan "Wise heads protect themselves", aimed at drastically increasing the number of cyclists wearing protective headgear.



The scheme, which is available to up to 20,000 cyclists, will run from March 1 to September 30. To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is send an envelope to the organisation's headquarters in Berne, or access its website, and it will send a voucher worth 20 francs.



The office said that only 18 per cent of cyclists in Switzerland wear helmets. It said that if everyone wore protection, it would save 30 lives a year and prevent 7,700 others suffering head injuries.



The office is aiming to get 60 per cent of all children aged under 14, and 40 per cent of all adults wearing helmets by 2005.



