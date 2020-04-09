Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

International Geneva

Inside Geneva podcast Coronavirus: global scenarios, research and impact

The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast looks at what the coronavirus mean for us, our society, our economy and our future. 

Host Imogen Foulkes discusses the fallout from the global pandemic with Dr Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization and Professor Vinh-Kim Nguyen of the Centre on Global Health at Geneva’s Graduate Institute.

IGcorona

podcast

Subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunesexternal link, Spotifyexternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

Subscribe on iTunes

Podcast Inside Geneva

A podcast about big questions facing the world, put to those working to tackle them in Switzerland’s international city. 

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters