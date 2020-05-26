Navigation

Inside Geneva podcast What’s the point of multilateralism? The UN at 75

This special episode of the Inside Geneva podcast looks at the role of the United Nations, 75 years after its founding.

As the collective memory of the Second World War fades, how much do we know about the international laws and conventions designed to protect civilians during health crises and prohibit atrocities? Do we still think those laws are worthwhile, or is “my country first” a more appealing policy? And where does that leave multilateralism? Host Imogen Foulkes and guests look at the highs, and the lows, of the UN over the last 75 years.

