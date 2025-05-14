Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?
Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, which have been key donors to the international humanitarian system, have recently slashed their aid budgets. This has thrown the sector into a deep crisis.
Given this situation, what strategies should humanitarian organisations consider? How can they persuade emerging economies to increase their contributions? Should they look to the private sector? Under what conditions? We’d love to hear your thoughts!
Join the conversation!