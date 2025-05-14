The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Debate
International Geneva

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, which have been key donors to the international humanitarian system, have recently slashed their aid budgets. This has thrown the sector into a deep crisis.

Given this situation, what strategies should humanitarian organisations consider? How can they persuade emerging economies to increase their contributions? Should they look to the private sector? Under what conditions? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR