Islamic State suspects arrested during Swiss police raids

Two suspected members of Islamic State have been arrested in Switzerland as part of a series of coordinated police raids in western Switzerland.

September 1, 2022

Four houses were searched in cantons Vaud and Geneva on Thursday after warrants were issued by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

A Swiss-Macedonian dual citizen and a Kosovar citizen were arrested on suspicion of supporting banned terrorist organisations.

Jihadist inspired terrorism is deemed one of the gravest threats to domestic securityExternal link by the Swiss intelligence service.

The two arrested suspects are being questioned by federal prosecutors who will decide on whether to lay charges and how long to keep the duo detained.

The OAG said the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) had also given assistance to the criminal investigation.

