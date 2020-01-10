This content was published on January 10, 2020 11:30 AM

A meeting a a regional job centre, or RAV, in German, here in Thun (staged picture)

(© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

The Swiss unemployment rate fell to 2.3% in 2019, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). That’s the lowest yearly rate for almost 20 years.

SECO said in a statementexternal link on Friday that 106,932 people were registered with regional job centres in 2019, 9.5% less than in the previous year.

The only blip: the rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.5% in December 2019 from 2.3% in the previous month.

The 2019 figure “shows that the labour market is in a good state,” SECO said. This was “despite subdued economic growth”, it added.

+ Swiss economy tipped to remain stagnant next year



The previous time such a low rate was measured was at the beginning of the 2000s, said Swiss public television, SRF.external link In 2000 and 2001, it fell to under 2%.

+ How do you go about finding a job in Switzerland?

In 2018 the overall rate stood at 2.5%. But the lower 2018 unemployment figures came with a caveat: a new, automated system for collecting information across Swiss job centres may be responsible for the bigger-than-expected decrease, SECO said at the time.

Questions have also been raised by some economists about who is actually counted as jobless in the official unemployment statistics.

Swiss statistics Is long-term unemployment being underestimated? Long-term unemployment could be much higher than previously thought due to the way labour statistics are collected in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA/SRF/SECO/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram