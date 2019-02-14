Employment and placement agencies

This content was published on February 14, 2019 2:06 PM

Whether you are a European or a third-state national looking to work in Switzerland, the search for a professional post should begin here.



Citizens from the European Union and the Economic Free Trade Association (EFTA) enjoy special privileges when it comes to employment in Switzerland. But third-state nationals with the right skills can be an asset to any company.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. It will remain an EU member while negotiations are carried out.

British citizens already living in Switzerland before Brexit will continue to enjoy the same residency rights as before. But the situation for new British nationals coming to Switzerland post-Brexit hinges on whether Britain leaves the EU with a deal or not. If there is no deal, then Switzerland will impose a quota of 3,500 British nationals who can come to Switzerland to work.



in depth Getting the job done The Swiss apprentice system is admired the world over, as are the relatively high wages and low unemployment rates. But the job market can be tough.

Either way, this section should help guide you in your search for a rewarding career in Switzerland, where wages are among some of the highest in the world.

How to find a job

Vacant positions are often published in newspapers or specialised journals. The help wanted classifieds (Stelleninserate in German, Les offres d’emploi in French, Annunci di lavoro in Italian) are a good place to start.

You can find a list of newspapers online at www.zeitung.ch or www.onlinenewspapers.com/switzerl.htm

The best-known papers for carrying job announcements are:

Stellefant in the Basler Zeitung



Stellenmarkt in Der Bund and the Berner Zeitung



24 Emplois in 24 Heures



Pages emploi in Geneva’s Le Temps



Stellen-Anzeiger and Alpha in the Tages-Anzeiger and SonntagsZeitung



NZZexecutive in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung



Corriere del Ticino newspaper in canton Ticino



Jobs are also posted online at these sites:

Chambers of commerce may also be of help (See section on Chambers of Commerce). You can find a list of many Swiss companies online or through the Federal Commercial Registryexternal link.

Placement agencies



Private employment agencies (Arbeitsvermittlung or agence de placement) are subject to authorisation in Switzerland. Manpower.chexternal link is one of the more popular online agencies.

You can find a list of agencies hereexternal link. Additional online resources include Adeccoexternal link.



Special help for EU/EFTA citizens



EU/EFTA citizens are allowed to come to Switzerland without a permit for up to three months looking for work. That period can be extended. See Quick Facts, Entry/Exit and Work Permits.

EURES (European Employment Services) is an information exchange network operated by the public employment services in the European Union and EFTA countries that aims to help facilitate the mobility of workers within the countries of those groups.



You can find the portal for EURES, the European Employment Services, hereexternal link.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram