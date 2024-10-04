Swiss army soldiers quarantined due to norovirus

The young men and women experienced gastrointestinal complaints characterised by vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. The illness usually lasts 72 hours, explains a note today from the Federal Department of Defence, and its outcome is mostly benign.
The virus, for which there is no vaccine, is relatively easily transmitted from person to person, which is why outbreaks often occur in communal settings and institutions such as barracks, nursing homes and hospitals.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine
This content was published on
Thirty rubble removal machines and thirty fire-fighting pumps: this is the equipment that Switzerland will be delivering to the Ukraine in the next few days. The total value of these goods is 5.6 million Swiss francs.
Swiss-led study unravels tree growth and longevity
This content was published on
Trees reach old age using different strategies. This is shown by a Swiss-led research team with over 100 scientists from all over the world in a new study, for which they analyzed trees that live to be over three thousand years old.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.