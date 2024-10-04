Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss army soldiers quarantined due to norovirus

Biere/Airolo: about 30 soldiers isolated cause norovirus
Biere/Airolo: about 30 soldiers isolated cause norovirus Keystone-SDA
Swiss army soldiers quarantined due to norovirus
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

About 30 soldiers from Artillery Group 1 in Bière in canton Vaud and Health School 42 in Airolo in canton Ticino have been quarantined. They are currently being treated after contracting norovirus.

The young men and women experienced gastrointestinal complaints characterised by vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. The illness usually lasts 72 hours, explains a note today from the Federal Department of Defence, and its outcome is mostly benign.

The virus, for which there is no vaccine, is relatively easily transmitted from person to person, which is why outbreaks often occur in communal settings and institutions such as barracks, nursing homes and hospitals.

