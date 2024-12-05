Swiss consumers are most annoyed by health insurance companies

Consumers are most annoyed by health insurance companies

Health insurance companies have prompted the most complaints from consumers in Switzerland this year. This is according to consumer protection organisations, which received over 1,200 reports.

Deutsch de Konsumenten ärgern sich am meisten über Krankenkassen

The main topics for health insurance companies are premiums, billing and benefit credits, as the Alliance of Consumer Protection Organisations announced on Thursday. In second place in the ranking of all complaints, inquiries and reports were price increases and related matters. Warranty rights, such as the refusal of guarantees, came third. Mobile phone and landline subscriptions and damage caused by late payment of bills came in fourth and fifth.

There are regional differences. In German-speaking Switzerland, inquiries and reports about online shopping are conspicuously frequent, the report continued. In French-speaking Switzerland, inquiries about warranty law and in Ticino about health insurance premiums were more frequent.

Compared to the previous year, inquiries relating to telecommunications in particular have decreased. In 2023, they were still in second place.

Every year, the consumer protection organisations from German- and French-speaking Switzerland and the Italian-speaking region publish a summary of all complaints, inquiries and reports received.

