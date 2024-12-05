Swiss consumers are most annoyed by health insurance companies

The main topics for health insurance companies are premiums, billing and benefit credits, as the Alliance of Consumer Protection Organisations announced on Thursday. In second place in the ranking of all complaints, inquiries and reports were price increases and related matters. Warranty rights, such as the refusal of guarantees, came third. Mobile phone and landline subscriptions and damage caused by late payment of bills came in fourth and fifth.
There are regional differences. In German-speaking Switzerland, inquiries and reports about online shopping are conspicuously frequent, the report continued. In French-speaking Switzerland, inquiries about warranty law and in Ticino about health insurance premiums were more frequent.
More
More
How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system
This content was published on
The Swiss healthcare system needs to be fixed but politicians can’t agree on how to do it. What could be some solutions?
Compared to the previous year, inquiries relating to telecommunications in particular have decreased. In 2023, they were still in second place.
Every year, the consumer protection organisations from German- and French-speaking Switzerland and the Italian-speaking region publish a summary of all complaints, inquiries and reports received.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.