Security staff strikes at German airports to affect SWISS flights

A total of 16 SWISS flights are affected and 1,800 passengers will now be "proactively rebooked on flights at a later date", SWISS announced. KEYSTONE

The strike announced for Thursday by security staff at three German airports will impact Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS): several aircraft will have to fly back to Switzerland from Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart without passengers.

Airport security staff at Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart will be on strike on Thursday. SWISS announced on Wednesday that its outbound flights will be able to take place as planned. However, the aircraft will have to return without passengers because they cannot be checked onto the flight.

1,800 passengers have to rebook

A total of 16 SWISS flights are affected: eight from Berlin to Zurich, five from Hamburg to Zurich and three from Stuttgart to Zurich. 1,800 passengers will now be “proactively rebooked on flights at a later date”, SWISS announced.

However, those affected can also rebook independently. SWISS is asking all passengers to check the status of their flight on the SWISS website in advance.

Strikes also foreseen on Friday

Passengers in Germany cannot expect to reach their destination as planned everywhere on Friday either: German trade union, Verdi, has called for further warning strikes by aviation security staff on Friday. According to Verdi negotiator Wolfgang Pieper, the five airports of Hanover, Dortmund, Weeze, Dresden and Leipzig will be affected. No departures will be possible from midnight to 12 noon. Arrivals into those airports will not be affected.

