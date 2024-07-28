Swiss government investigates historical treatment of Yenish people

The Swiss government has commissioned a legal opinion to clarify Switzerland's role in the treatment of the Yenish community.

The expert analysis aims to determine whether those involved, along with the Swiss state, committed genocide or crimes against humanity against the Yenish people, as reported by Swiss Newspaper, NZZ am Sonntag. This commission has been confirmed by the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs.

For decades, the “Kinder der Landstrasse” (Children of the Country Road) programme, run by the Pro Juventute aid organisation, forcibly removed Yenish children from their families. The state had legitimised and co-financed this programme. Yenish associations have described these actions as a “cultural genocide” and are calling for official recognition.

The report is expected to be completed in the autumn, with the Federal Council’s response anticipated by the end of the year.

