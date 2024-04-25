Swiss authorities ran fewer surveillance measures last year

Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss law enforcement authorities and the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) ordered fewer surveillance measures last year.

Keystone-SDA

The main reason for this was fewer aerial searches, i.e. checks on which mobile phones were switched on and where.

This is according to a government statement issued on Thursday. Most surveillance measures were ordered to investigate property offences, which related to a third of all real-time and retrospective surveillance measures.

Almost a fifth of all measures were carried out to investigate serious offences against the Narcotics Act and around 15% were ordered for criminal offences against life and limb. Almost 11% were ordered for emergency searches.

The remaining surveillance measures were related to searches and the investigation of various offences, including crimes and offences against the public peace and criminal offences against sexual integrity.

