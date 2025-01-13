The Lauberhorn downhill – the mountain of fate

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

The classic Lauberhorn downhill ski race has been a World Cup fixture since the race circuit started. It was first run in 1930. But how dangerous is the iconic course for racers? The 2019 documentary by Swiss public television SRF relives the tragic events of January 18, 1991, when 20-year-old Austrian Gernot Reinstadler lost his life after a heavy fall.