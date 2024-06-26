Zurich and Bern to provide better care for prisoners in pre-trial detention

Until recently, detainees in pre-trial detention were locked up for 23 hours a day and were only allowed to shower once a week. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The cantons of Zurich and Bern are testing better conditions for prisoners. They are focussing on more conversation and better stress management.

Until recently, detainees in pre-trial detention were locked up for 23 hours a day and were only allowed to shower once a week. They were treated so restrictively that canton Zurich was heavily criticised by human rights organisations.

Today, things are different. The 1,200 people who are held in custody in canton Zurich each year are now allowed to spend eight hours a day outside their cell and have contact with other prison inmates. Prison conditions are set to improve even further in the future.

40% of inmates take part voluntarily

A pilot programme which started in October 2023 is now underway in 11 prisons in cantons Zurich and Bern. The programme is voluntary. So far, 40% of inmates have agreed to take part, authorities told the media on Tuesday.

Zurich’s Director of Justice Jacqueline Fehr said that pre-trial detention remains a prison sentence. After all, the aim is to prevent escape or recurrence of crime. “However, it must be noted that the presumption of innocence applies. That’s why reintegration remains the focus”, says Fehr.

Keeping a job and home if possible

The inmates should be able to maintain contact with people as much as possible, adds Bern’s Director of Security Philippe Müller, “because if they are released again, they should be able to continue where they left off if possible.”

The aim is therefore to prevent inmates from losing their job or their home. A discussion upon their arrival with social services helps. “if we realise that the rent can no longer be paid, we look with the inmate to see if we can find a solution,” says project manager Stefan Tobler. “Such measures are always taken in consultation with the public prosecutor’s office. This is because ongoing investigations must not be interfered with.”

Preliminary results expected in 2028

Another programme helps inmates to deal with stress. Prison staff are also being trained as part of the pilot programme to better deal with inmates in difficult situations. The project costs a total of CHF12.8 million ($14.26 million). It is supported by the Federal Office of Justice, with the goal being that successfully trialled measures be transferred to other cantons.

After the first year of the pilot programme, the feedback has been positive, says project manager Stefan Tobler. “One inmate decided to deal with their addiction problem because of the programme, for example.” 150 inmates have so far taken part in psychological counselling.

However, a systematic evaluation is not yet available. The federal technology institute, ETH Zurich, and the University of Zurich are providing scientific support for the project. The preliminary results are expected in 2028.

