Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

Close-up view of cannabis buds in a bottling jar.
After grappling with the issue for years, Switzerland has decided to investigate the impact of decriminalising recreational cannabis. In 2020 parliament backed a legal change allowing for studies to provide scientific information for future decisions on cannabis regulation. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

“Our approach places the health of cannabis users at the centre and shows that modern prevention work can go hand in hand with controlled access to cannabis products,” declared Andreas Hauri, a member of the city government in charge of public health, in a press release issued on Thursday by the city of Zurich, the University of Zurich and the University Psychiatric Clinic Zurich.

Around 2,100 people have taken part in the pilot project approved by the Swiss federal authorities. Of these, 150 people have stopped participating. Over half of participants consume cannabis at least four times a week.

+High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis

Over a 12-month period, a total of 300kg of cannabis products were sold to participants in Zurich in 21 pharmacies, social clubs and drug information centres in the city under the pilot scheme. A total of 36,000 sales of hashish and dried cannabis flowers were recorded.

+ Court: Swiss police can’t seize small amounts of cannabis for personal use

The pilot project is scheduled to run until October 2026. A number of similar recreational cannabis studies are underway in several Swiss cities and cantons.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

