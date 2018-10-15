This content was published on October 15, 2018 2:14 PM Oct 15, 2018 - 14:14

There are just over 1,100 post offices in Switzerland but the nationwide network is to cut further. (Keystone)

Swiss Post says it is moving ahead with its reform of the nationwide network of subsidiaries in an effort to reduce its deficit.

The companyexternal link said it been able to cut the number of postal offices to 1,114 from 1,400 over the past two years. Chief executive Thomas Baur said he was confident that the number could be reduced to about 800 by 2020.

Instead, Swiss Post plans to create an additional 300 so-called ‘access points’ over the next few years. In total there will be 4,200 service counters.

Officials said they are aware that the closure of postal offices is a sensitive issue, notably in rural areas of the country, but the reform was needed to cut financial losses.

However, the trade union Syndicom has criticised the restructuring plans as inacceptable, accusing the state-owned company of undermining the public service.

The Swiss Post group, including PostFinance and PostBus, employs more than 59,300 people making it one of the biggest companies in the country. It made a profit of CHF420 million ($420 million) last year.

