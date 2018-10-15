Swiss Post says it is moving ahead with its reform of the nationwide network of subsidiaries in an effort to reduce its deficit.
The companyexternal link said it been able to cut the number of postal offices to 1,114 from 1,400 over the past two years. Chief executive Thomas Baur said he was confident that the number could be reduced to about 800 by 2020.
Instead, Swiss Post plans to create an additional 300 so-called ‘access points’ over the next few years. In total there will be 4,200 service counters.
Officials said they are aware that the closure of postal offices is a sensitive issue, notably in rural areas of the country, but the reform was needed to cut financial losses.
However, the trade union Syndicom has criticised the restructuring plans as inacceptable, accusing the state-owned company of undermining the public service.
The Swiss Post group, including PostFinance and PostBus, employs more than 59,300 people making it one of the biggest companies in the country. It made a profit of CHF420 million ($420 million) last year.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.