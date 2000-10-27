Market pressure puts paid to Sulzer merger

The industrial group, Sulzer, is abandoning plans to merge with the medical group, Sulzer Medica, following pressure from investors.
Sulzer, which already owns 74 per cent of Sulzer Medica, announced the planned merger last month. The Winterthur-based company said the tie-up would eliminate a costly and complicated dual structure.
But Sulzer said it was now taking note of a lack of investor confidence in the proposals. It said it was now clear that the markets preferred the two companies to remain "pure players" in their respective fields.
However, Sulzer said it would continue its strategy of refocusing on surface and materials technology. Sulzer Medica is to concentrate on orthopaedics, dental care and cardiovascular prostheses.
The merger was to have cost around 300 jobs, 150 of them in Switzerland.
Under the proposals released in September, Sulzer also plans to sell off five technical divisions.
Sulzer had 1999 sales of SFr5.5 billion ($3 billion), while turnover for Sulzer Medica was SFr1.2 billion.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.