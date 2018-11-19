Navigation

Mould masters Rotting CERN photos turned into art

...
Sicht in einen Zugschlund

The tunnel 

Auge aus flächig grauem Hintergrund

The eye

Zug durchbricht Wand

Train dust

Tierchen in Gesteinsschichten rot, orange, weiss

Pac-Man

In Grautönen gehalten, erinnert an japanische Landschaft

A witch

Rand des Dias ist ersichtlich, Zug in orangenen Tönen

Train


schwarz umrandet, Wald mit Wolken

Forest

Bild in türkis, Turm im Vordergrund

Tube suppoet

Erinnert an Alpen, in grauen Farben gehalten

Mont blanc


Kunstvoll in knalligen Farben

Colors collision

Bildergalerie mit defekten Dias die nun digitalisiert und ausgeprintet wurden

Slides captured in the 1980s at the CERN particle physics lab in Geneva have been turned into art. The slides, which were left to rot, are mostly copies of negatives dating from the time of the Large Electron-Positron Collider and now form part of an exhibition in Geneva.

They were discovered in a set of drawers after CERN decided to digitalise some 450,000 photographs. After 30 years of slow degradation, the bacteria growing on the slides had slowly eaten away at the gelatine on the surface. Colours and shapes in the original images have been altered in a chaotic way, while the underlying framework of the original photography has kept its design. 

“After cleaning and screening them, we realised they were beautiful from an artistic point of view,” Jean-Yves Le Meur, head of CERN’s Digital Memory projectexternal link, told Swiss public television, RTS.

Le Meur and Matteo Volpi, a physicist photographer, created the pictures on show using subligraphy, a technique for reproducing images on aluminium plates. The result is a collision between physics, chemistry, biology and art. The exhibition, “Breaking the Mouldexternal link”, continues until 7 December. 

All images by VolMeur ©2017 CERN

