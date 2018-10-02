Navigation

In autumn, mushroom foragers head out into Switzerland's woods and fields, hoping to bring home a heavy bag full of tasty fungi. And despite a long, dry summer, they will enjoy an unusually good harvest this year. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

