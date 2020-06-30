Engines off, the show is on

Special times require special measures: because of the pandemic, the drive-in concept is being resurrected to allow cultural events to take place.

Because of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many big events have been cancelled in Switzerland. Several tourism offices have been seduced by the drive-in concept, which allows people to have fun while avoiding close contact.

More than 100 cinema drive-ins are scheduled throughout the country. But the big screen isn’t the only thing people can enjoy from the relative safety of their cars. Last weekend in Härkingen, canton Solothurn, the first drive-in music festival took place in an industrial parking lot.

During the lockdown, the drive-in concept was also used for Covid-19 testing booths, and by farms and small businesses who organised food pick-up spots.