Cats leaves their mark all over the Locarno film festival

This content was published on August 11, 2010 2:47 PM Aug 11, 2010 - 14:47

The big cat leaves his mark all over Locarno during the film festival.

Leopard prints are always in style at the Festival del film Locarno, where the top prize is the Pardo d'oro – Italian for Golden Leopard. (Images: Susan Misicka, swissinfo.ch)

