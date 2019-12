Only a few decades ago, skiing was Switzerland's national sport. Every Swiss child learned how to do it. Now, many lower resorts are struggling as they get less snow due to climate change. And the strong Swiss franc is making the sport increasingly unaffordable. Do you have fond memories of skiing in Switzerland? What do you think will happen to the Alpine villages that live off the sport?

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram