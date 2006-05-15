The National Museum in Zurich has spent the past 15 years collecting objects that portray Switzerland in the 20th century. The exhibition "Preview - Streifzug durch die Schweiz (Excursion through Switzerland)" runs until October 29. (Keystone)

Safe secrets Safety deposit boxes from Basel's Volksbank, dating from 1912. (©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Greenpeace takes aim at nuclear waste Greenpeace's campaign against nuclear energy was one of its most memorable. The Swiss branch was founded in 1984.(©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Dressed for cabinet The outfit worn by Switzerland's first woman cabinet minister, Elisabeth Kopp, during her inauguration on October 2, 1984. (©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Vanity Dressing table designed by Gertrud Catinka Apotheker-Riggenbach from Paris/Basel, dating from 1928-1929. Birchwood frame with glass table insert.

(©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Feast for the eyes Gluttony (sensual pleasure) by Willy Guggenheim (1900-1977), aka Varlin. Triptych painted for the 1964 Swiss National Exhibition. Oil and acrylic on three wooden panels (239.5cm x 532.5cm)

(©Patricia Guggenheim)

Sun ra(y)cer The first solar vehicle race or "Tour de Sol" took place in Switzerland in 1985. This vehicle, which was designed in 1984 by Wolfgang Scheich, came third in each of the competitions held from 1985-1987. The sale of solar-powered systems has declined since the final Tour de Sol race in 1993. (©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Model of emergency furniture sets Mauritius Ehrlich, a Jewish refugee, developed this set of furniture in 1942 for people affected by the Second World War. A total of 30,000 emergency furniture sets were produced up until 1947 to help destitute people restart their lives.

(©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)

Put your feet up Three-legged "Relaxer" chair with stool, made out of reinforced polyester. Designed by Werner (Seepark) Müller in 1970.

(©Schweizerisches Landesmuseum)