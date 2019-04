This content was published on April 30, 2019 10:41 AM

On Monday, Swiss President Ueli Maurer was received by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the end of a week-long visit to China. Discussions between the pair focused on strengthening relations, notably on economic and finance affairs, according to a Swiss government statement. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram