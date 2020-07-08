Swiss perspectives in 10 languages

Showcasing the photographers of tomorrow

  • From the series 'La Bête des Vosges', 2017-2018 © Sébastien Delahaye
  • From the series 'Fragments of the Masculine', 2017 © Antonio Pulgarin
  • From the series 'Obsolete 2019', 2019 © Émile Sadria
  • From the series '#ElastiqueProject', 2011 © Jennifer Abessira
  • From the series 'Perception, du vide à la forme', 2019 © Jessie Schaer
  • From the series 'Abzgram', 2017 © Karolina Wojtas
  • Untitled (2017), from the series 'Soulèvements jurassiques', 2016-2019 © Léonie Marion
  • A grave of a refugee in Sicily (2018), from the series 'Routes', 2020 © Nathaniel White
  • From the series 'Untitled', 2018 © Piotr Zaworski
  • From the series 'Skin + Hair Stock photos', 2018 © Rochelle Brockington
  • Zoo Blijdorp of Rotterdam, Netherlands (2016), from the series 'White Bear', 2014 © Sheng-Wen Lo
  • Ndawo yam – my place (2017), from the series 'Awundiboni – You Don’t See Me', 2015-2017 © Thandiwe Msebenzi
  • From the series 'Grow from Elapses', 2016-2017 © Yuan Jin

    The 'reGeneration4' exhibition at the Musée de l’Elysée in Lausanne is showing the work of emerging photographers while building a bridge between past and present.

    Picture Editor

    The museum puts together an exhibition of upcoming photographers every five years, trawling through art and photography schools to find unique talent.

    This time, the curators returned to the 180 photographers from the first three editions of the show and asked them to display their work, giving an update on what has happened since they first took part in the 'reGeneration' project. 

    They were also asked to nominate up-and-coming photographers they thought deserved a spot in the show. And they had to suggest an equal number of male and female candidates. On its website, the museum states it hopes this move will help them "comply with current discussions about equal opportunities for men and women in the world of photography".

    The exhibition focuses on four issues: social engagement, the environment, gender, and digital dissemination. Social engagement is the largest theme and the photographers examine a wide range of social and political issues, such as the construction of identity, immigration, and consent.

    The exhibit runs until September 27, 2020. 


