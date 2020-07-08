Showcasing the photographers of tomorrow

From the series 'La Bête des Vosges', 2017-2018 © Sébastien Delahaye

From the series 'Fragments of the Masculine', 2017 © Antonio Pulgarin

From the series 'Obsolete 2019', 2019 © Émile Sadria

From the series '#ElastiqueProject', 2011 © Jennifer Abessira

From the series 'Perception, du vide à la forme', 2019 © Jessie Schaer

From the series 'Abzgram', 2017 © Karolina Wojtas

Untitled (2017), from the series 'Soulèvements jurassiques', 2016-2019 © Léonie Marion

A grave of a refugee in Sicily (2018), from the series 'Routes', 2020 © Nathaniel White

From the series 'Untitled', 2018 © Piotr Zaworski

From the series 'Skin + Hair Stock photos', 2018 © Rochelle Brockington

Zoo Blijdorp of Rotterdam, Netherlands (2016), from the series 'White Bear', 2014 © Sheng-Wen Lo

Ndawo yam – my place (2017), from the series 'Awundiboni – You Don’t See Me', 2015-2017 © Thandiwe Msebenzi

From the series 'Grow from Elapses', 2016-2017 © Yuan Jin

The 'reGeneration4' exhibition at the Musée de l’Elysée in Lausanne is showing the work of emerging photographers while building a bridge between past and present.

Thomas Kern More Picture Editor

The museum puts together an exhibition of upcoming photographers every five years, trawling through art and photography schools to find unique talent.

This time, the curators returned to the 180 photographers from the first three editions of the show and asked them to display their work, giving an update on what has happened since they first took part in the 'reGeneration' project.

They were also asked to nominate up-and-coming photographers they thought deserved a spot in the show. And they had to suggest an equal number of male and female candidates. On its website, the museum states it hopes this move will help them "comply with current discussions about equal opportunities for men and women in the world of photography".

The exhibition focuses on four issues: social engagement, the environment, gender, and digital dissemination. Social engagement is the largest theme and the photographers examine a wide range of social and political issues, such as the construction of identity, immigration, and consent.

The exhibit runs until September 27, 2020.



