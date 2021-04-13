The great Mars debate
Humans on Mars: a dream worth the costs and the risks?This content was published on April 13, 2021 - 14:32
Following the launch of recent Mars missions with Swiss and international involvement, including the landing of the Perseverance rover, we’ll talk to scientists on opposite sides of the question. Sylvia Ekström of the University of Geneva and her collaborator Javier Nombela, as well as Pierre Brisson of the Swiss Mars Society, will join the live online discussion at 16:30 CEST on April 15. Join to hear their arguments and ask them your questions - register here.