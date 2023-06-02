Tina Turner’s twilight years in Switzerland

Rock singer Tina Turner’s funeral is expected to take place in the coming days at a private ceremony at her home in Zurich. American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is said to have flown to Zurich a few days ago to attend what is expected to be a low-key event. The legendary singer died on 24 May.

This content was published on June 2, 2023

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

Around the world Tina Turner was known for her many hits and her charismatic stage presence. But in Küsnacht, Zurich, where she lived for nearly three decades, her life was mostly quiet and spiritual. She did her own shopping and stood in line at the post office. She bought the lakeside Villa Algonquin in 2020 and it has become a place of ‘pilgrimage’ for Tina Turner fans since the music icon’s death. In this video, SWI swissinfo.ch looks back at the star’s very private life in Switzerland.