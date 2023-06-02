Tina Turner’s twilight years in Switzerland
Rock singer Tina Turner’s funeral is expected to take place in the coming days at a private ceremony at her home in Zurich. American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is said to have flown to Zurich a few days ago to attend what is expected to be a low-key event. The legendary singer died on 24 May.
Around the world Tina Turner was known for her many hits and her charismatic stage presence. But in Küsnacht, Zurich, where she lived for nearly three decades, her life was mostly quiet and spiritual. She did her own shopping and stood in line at the post office. She bought the lakeside Villa Algonquin in 2020 and it has become a place of ‘pilgrimage’ for Tina Turner fans since the music icon’s death. In this video, SWI swissinfo.ch looks back at the star’s very private life in Switzerland.
