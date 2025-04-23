The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

While most mental health patients are treated with antidepressants, alternative approaches are gaining traction for the one-third who don’t respond to these medications. In Switzerland, more are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. 

Are there similar approaches where you live? 

Or are there other alternative treatment methods in your region to treat depression and other mental health diseases? 

Do you have any personal experiences with this issue that you would like to share but not in a public forum? Write to me at aylin.elci@swissinfo.ch  

Share your knowledge with us below! 

A doctor weighing mushrooms for therapeutic use

More

Is psychedelic therapy about to go mainstream?

This content was published on At the Geneva University Hospital, patients can benefit from the only psychedelic-assisted therapy offering in Switzerland. Are such treatments set to spread?

Read more: Is psychedelic therapy about to go mainstream?

