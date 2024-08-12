Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
SWISS prolongs suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv

EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
Swiss international airlines is extending the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon until August 21. The airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel will also not be used until that date, SWISS said on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Following a closer examination of the situation in the Middle East, SWISS has decided to extend the suspension of the flights concerned. Last Wednesday, Swiss had announced an extension of these restrictions until August 13.

The safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority, the airline said in its press release. Passengers affected will be contacted. They will be able to change their booking to a later date free of charge or obtain a full refund of the ticket price.

Since the assassinations in July of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Chokr near Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismaël Haniyeh in Tehran, Israel faces the risk of a large-scale offensive by the Lebanese Hezbollah. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has therefore stepped up its military presence in the region, sending additional warships and fighter aircraft.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

