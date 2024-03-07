SWISS reports highest ever profit

SWISS’ turnover totalled CHF5.3 billion last year, the airline announced on Thursday KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) saw record operating profit last year following a return to pre-pandemic revenue levels.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

SWISS’ turnover totalled CHF5.3 billion ($6 billion) last year, the airline announced on Thursday, a significant increase on the previous year’s CHF4.4 billion, and a return to 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic.

The airline also achieved record operating profit, which increased to CHF718.5 million from CHF456 million the previous year, well above the last record result of CHF636 million in 2018.

This was in part due to strong demand for air travel combined with a competitive cost structure, the airline said in a statement.

More people but less freight transported

In total, the airline carried around 16.5 million passengers last year, almost 30% more than in the previous year, and the number of flights rose by 22.5% to more than 130,000.

On the other hand, freight decreased significantly, according to the airline. It attributed this to providers in the market expanding their offering over the past year and the stabilisation of global supply chains. In 2023, the freight business was back to pre-pandemic levels, but “nevertheless made a significant contribution to the overall result”, SWISS said in its statement.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

