Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Syngenta to cut 150 jobs in Switzerland

The 150 job cuts, announced to staff last week, are "due to a hardened and persistently difficult economic environment", a Syngenta spokesman said on Wednesday.
The 150 job cuts, announced to staff last week, are "due to a hardened and persistently difficult economic environment", a Syngenta spokesman said on Wednesday. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Syngenta to cut 150 jobs in Switzerland
Listening: Syngenta to cut 150 jobs in Switzerland

Swiss agricultural chemicals company Syngenta plans to cut around 150 jobs at its Basel headquarters by the end of the year. More than 10% of the site's employees are affected.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The job cuts, announced to staff last week, are “due to a hardened and persistently difficult economic environment”, a Syngenta spokesman told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Wednesday, confirming information revealed earlier by the Tamedia newspaper group.

+ Syngenta calls off $9bn Shanghai listing

The relevant authorities have been informed, it said. “We are working closely with the staff associations to ensure that all the rules of consultation are respected and that those affected receive the appropriate support,” the spokesman stressed. He added that the company’s global headquarters would remain in Basel.

The spokesman declined to say whether any further job cuts would be made next year.

+ Inside Syngenta: Behind the complicated image

“At the presentation of the first-half results on August 29, we made it clear that Syngenta would continue to take measures throughout the Group to improve operational efficiency, productivity and cash flow,” he said.

Syngenta will continue to invest annually in Switzerland, according to a spokesperson. A large part of this investment will go towards its Monthey production site in canton Valais.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Afghan women stitch clothes at a workshop in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 September 2024.

More

States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

This content was published on Almost 60 countries, including Switzerland, have issued a joint statement condemning a new morality law introduced in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Read more: States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR