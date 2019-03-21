This content was published on March 21, 2019 1:52 PM

Supporters of Juan Guaido demonstrate in Caracas on March 9

(Keystone)

Swiss lawyer Nils Melzer, the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on torture, has demanded an “immediate, impartial and effective investigation” into all deaths during the ongoing protests in Venezuela. He is concerned by signs of systematic abuse.

On Wednesday, the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Venezuelan security forces, backed by pro-government militias, had quashed peaceful protests with excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, torture and executions.

The South American country was plunged into a political crisis in January when Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled congress, invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election was not legitimate.

On Thursday, Melzer and nine other independent expertsexternal link called on Maduro’s government to “respect and protect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to address the underlying causes for the demonstrations”.

“We are deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating economic, social and political situation in Venezuela and call upon the authorities to take urgent and immediate measures to address this complex crisis, with full respect for their international human rights obligations,” they said in a statement.

Crackdown

The experts said they had received credible indications of “systematic” and “pervasive” human rights violations during the Venezuelan authorities’ crackdown on protesters, journalists and human rights defenders.

Two months ago, more than 1,000 people, including minors, were reportedly detained arbitrarily following protests. Most were held for several days without access to their families or lawyers.

“We are particularly concerned about reports indicating that 26 people were killed by security forces and pro-government paramilitary groups while taking part in demonstrations between 22 and 25 January,” the experts said.

Maduro, a socialist who says he is the victim of an attempted US-led coup, retains the support of the armed forces and control of state functions.





Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram