Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Multinational companies

Opinion poll  Strong support for responsible business initiative  

Children working

The initiative aims to make sure that companies headquartered in Switzerland are not using such practices as child labour.

(Keystone)

Public support for Switzerland’s so-called responsible business initiative now stands at 78%, 11 percentage points up on February 2019, according to an opinion poll. 

Some 43% were “in favour” and 35% “quite in favour”, while 5% were against and 9% undecided, according to the poll by the Link institute. It was carried out from May 5-12 among 1,038 people aged 18-79. 

The initiativeexternal link, which is supported by numerous organisations, aims to make companies headquartered in Switzerland respect human rights and the environment throughout the world. It calls for mandatory human rights due diligence and for companies to be held liable for damage caused by companies under their control. 

The Senate and the House of Representatives have both rejected the initiative, considering it too “excessive”, but they have not yet managed to agree on a counter-proposal. The Senate is due to examine the issue again at the beginning of its next session. If parliament does come up with a counter-proposal, the initiative is likely to be withdrawn. 

 

Keystone-SDA/jc

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting

How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains

How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters