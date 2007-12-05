Police make record cocaine haul

This content was published on December 5, 2007 4:04 PM Dec 5, 2007 - 16:04

Details have emerged about the largest-ever cocaine haul in Switzerland, discovered in Zurich earlier this year.

Police found 144 kilos of the drug, most of it hidden in food tins that came from the Dominican Republic.

Zurich's cantonal police said the cocaine was intended for the greater Zurich area and had a street value of SFr12 million ($10.7 million). Investigators also found SFr200,000 in apartments linked to the drugs.



Between December 2006 and February 2007 police arrested ten people from five different countries on drug trafficking offences related to the case.



A string of arrests and sniffer dog searches ultimately revealed the large scale of the smuggling operation.



The find is the latest in a series of large drugs seizures. Last year police seized 79 kilos of cocaine in a furniture container from South America in August and 57 kilos of the drug in a coffee delivery from Colombia in November.

