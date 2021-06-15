Biden arrives in Geneva

Biden descends from Air Force One on Tuesday Keystone / Martial Trezzini

US President Joe Biden has touched down in Geneva ahead of key talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. But first he will meet with both Switzerland’s president and foreign minister.

After a brief delay, Biden emerged solo from Air Force One and was welcomed by Guy Parmelin, who holds Switzerland’s rotating presidency this year. He was also greeted by other Swiss officials and by members of the US embassy to Switzerland. The US president then got into a car and was whisked off to the next meeting, accompanied by a large security detail.

Biden is scheduled to hold talks with Parmelin and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, later in the afternoon. The Swiss authorities have announced a post-talks press conference - seemingly without the US president - for the early evening.

On Wednesday Biden will head to his highly anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart Putin. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) tweeted earlier on Tuesday that the city was ready to welcome the two leaders.

The US-Russia summit will take place at an 18th century villa in the La Grange park near the lakeside.

Villa La Grange has been prepared. No information has been given as to which room will be used for which purpose, but this library has been set up for a meeting Mark Henley/panos Pictures

Security is tight around the location and across the city. The agenda of US-Russian talks has not been revealed.

Security upped: barbed wire and black plastic in front of an apartment building near the Hotel Intercontinental Mark Henley/panos Pictures

The meeting will be the first top-level US-Russia meeting in Geneva since the Reagan-Gorbachev summit in November 1985 and is being hailed as a diplomatic success for Switzerland. The country not only offers neutral ground, but also has a long tradition of good offices (initiatives that encourage peace and international cooperation).

Biden’s busy agenda

Biden’s trip to Europe – his first overseas trip as president – has had a packed agenda. He first met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 ahead of attending the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also had an audience with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle before heading to Belgium for the NATO and European summits. While there, he met with host leaders King Philippe and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. He also met the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.