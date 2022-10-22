Annual Bern light show to go ahead despite energy crisis

In previous years the light show, which is blasted onto the federal parliament building, usually attracted about 500,000 people ©keystone/peter Schneider

Despite worries about power shortages, the light spectacle “Rendez-vous Bundesplatz” will take place again this autumn. For five weeks, starting on Saturday, the show can be seen almost every evening.

This content was published on October 22, 2022 - 10:26

Keystone-SDA/ts

However, unlike previous years there will be no show on Mondays. “This saves us almost 15% energy,” explained organiser Brigitte Roux. In addition, the show uses the latest energy-saving generation of laser phosphor projectors, she said.

Removing the event from the programme was out of the question for the city of Bern. “That would have sent the wrong signal,” said local politician Reto Nause.

In previous years the light show, which is blasted onto the federal parliament building, usually attracted about 500,000 people. This autumn, the public can expect an imaginary journey to “Point Nemo”, the most remote point on earth. On board Jules Verne’s submarine Nautilus, visitors will discover the beauty of the ocean.

Rendez-vous BundesplatzExternal link has been held since 2011. In 2020 there were only a few screenings owing to the Covid pandemic. Last year a Covid certificate was needed for entry.

This year’s show will begin on Saturday. There will be three performances a day (apart from Mondays) at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm until November 26. Admission to the 30-minute show is free.

On Wednesday the Swiss government put forward plansExternal link to create reserve power plants aimed at shoring up the country’s energy supplies during the winter. Like other European countries, Switzerland faces the prospects of power shortages, primarily due to Russia restricting gas supplies.

