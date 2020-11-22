Attempt to blackmail Swiss health minister fails

Berset has played a prominent government role during the coronavirus pandemic. Keystone / Anthony Anex

A woman who tried to blackmail Swiss health minister Alain Berset last year has been fined after retracting her claims against him, it has emerged.

This content was published on November 22, 2020 - 12:30

swissinfo.ch/mga

The blackmail attempt came to light this weekend when the Weltwoche newspaper published a redacted version of the penalty notice issued by the court that fined the blackmailer in September.

Many of the details of the case remain unknown, but it appears that in November 2019 the unidentified woman threatened to make public letters and photographs unless Berset paid CHF100,000 ($110,000).

The payment demand was not met and Berset made a criminal complaint instead.

Home affairs ministry spokesman Peter Lauener told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the woman’s claims, relating to Berset’s private life eight years ago were “false and defamatory”. Berset’s lawyer said the blackmailer had later retracted her statements.

“As a government minister [Berset] is unfortunately often the victim of criminal activity,” Lauener told the Blick am Sonntag newspaper. “Federal Councillor Berset cannot be blackmailed,” he added.

Berset, whose home affairs department covers health, culture and pensions, has been one of the most prominent government ministers during the coronavirus pandemic.



