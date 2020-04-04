Koch (right) was speaking at a government press conference on Saturday, respecting social distancing and with journalists' questions answered also by phone. (Keystone)

The peak of coronavirus infections has not yet been reached in Switzerland and it is far too early to relax restrictions, says top public health official Daniel Koch.

Koch, who is head of communicable diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), reminded people at a press conference on Saturday that the government measures were aimed at flattening the curve of infections and protecting vulnerable groups, notably people over 65 and/ or with existing health problems. "These are the people who put a strain on our hospitals and the health system and who have to fear for their lives," said Koch.

Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.

He stressed that it is “everyone’s responsibility” to protect the vulnerable”, urging people to “stay home” this weekend and only go out “alone for a short walk” or exercise in the garden.

The number of Covid-19 infections detected in Switzerland has now climbed to some 20,000, while the number of deaths is over 600. The number of people under artificial respiration on Saturday was 435, according to Koch.

He said the age range of the deceased was 32 to 101 years, and the average age was 83. Only 6 percent of them were under 65 years old. 97 percent of the dead had suffered from at least one previous illness, with the three most frequently mentioned being high blood pressure (69 percent), cardiovascular diseases (55 percent) and diabetes (29 percent).

The total number of coronavirus tests carried out to date is around 153,440, of which the result was positive in 15 percent of cases, according to the FOPH.





swissinfo.ch/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018