EU wants Swiss roadmap in place early next year

Sefcovic wants talks to intensify between the EU and Switzerland. Afp Or Licensors

The European Union says it wants to establish a concrete plan to re-open bilateral talks with Switzerland next year.

This content was published on November 15, 2021 - 15:11

Maris Sefcovic, the European Commission Vice-President responsible for Swiss relations and for Brexit, said the two sides would “intensify” efforts to get back around the negotiating table, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.

This follows a decision by Switzerland in May to walk away from talks to establish a new set of rules governing future bilateral relations.

The EU has taken a tough stance, relegating Switzerland’s status in the Horizon Europe education and research program and banning its stock exchange from trading EU shares.

Sefcovic appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone in his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Brussels on Monday.

For his part, Cassis tweeted: “We took stock of the state of Swiss-EU relations and agreed to establish high-level political dialogue to develop the way forward.”

Both politicians agreed to meet again at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January to take stock of the situation again.

At stake are dozens of bilateral agreements already existing between Switzerland and the EU and future access to the EU’s electricity market.

Standing in the way of progress are three main issues: salary protection, state aid rules, and the access of EU citizens to Swiss social security benefits.