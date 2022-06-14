Funding of sustainable tourism wins approval by Senate

Parliament is pushing for more government funding to support sustainable tourism. Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle

Parliament has called for additional efforts to boost the Swiss tourism industry.

This content was published on June 14, 2022 - 12:56

swissinfo.ch/urs

The Senate on Tuesday followed the House of Representatives approving a demand for the government to launch an “efficient programme” to support the industry which suffered setbacks during the Covid pandemic since 2020.

In addition, the Senate also came out in favour of a proposal to finance projects aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and investment in digitalisation.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said the government presented its proposal for a CHF60 million ($60.41 million) campaign last September to relaunch the industry for the years 2022 to 2026.

However, Parmelin said the government was not in favour of a financial boost to promote innovative tourism projects.

Last November, he put forward the government’s tourism strategy. He stressed it was not necessary to foresee long-term funding to promote sustainability.

Parmelin said that such a special drive risked reducing the budget for relaunch projects and innovation programmes could be funded through other sources.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative