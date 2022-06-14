Funding of sustainable tourism wins approval by Senate
Parliament has called for additional efforts to boost the Swiss tourism industry.This content was published on June 14, 2022 - 12:56
The Senate on Tuesday followed the House of Representatives approving a demand for the government to launch an “efficient programme” to support the industry which suffered setbacks during the Covid pandemic since 2020.
In addition, the Senate also came out in favour of a proposal to finance projects aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and investment in digitalisation.
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said the government presented its proposal for a CHF60 million ($60.41 million) campaign last September to relaunch the industry for the years 2022 to 2026.
However, Parmelin said the government was not in favour of a financial boost to promote innovative tourism projects.
Last November, he put forward the government’s tourism strategy. He stressed it was not necessary to foresee long-term funding to promote sustainability.
Parmelin said that such a special drive risked reducing the budget for relaunch projects and innovation programmes could be funded through other sources.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.